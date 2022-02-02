Sotheby’s to offer inaugural sale of fine and rare wine from Napa Valley

By James Lawrence

In a landmark event, Sotheby’s is to auction a collection of rare bottles from the Napa Valley wine region, organised in partnership with Napa Valley Vintners.

Their first collaboration, Napa Valley Library Wine Auction – Direct from the Cellar, comprises more than 50 lots of rare Napa Valley library offerings. The sale is a testament to Napa Valley’s excellence in winemaking, with vintages spanning six decades from 1978 to 2021.

According to the organisers, nearly 150 wineries joined forces in putting together some exclusive parcels, many of which feature bottles from multiple wineries.

Bidding is now open and will culminate via a live auction on Saturday 5 February, at 4pm EST at Sotheby’s in New York.

Some of the most prestigious lots include a four-bottle vertical of Harlan Estate magnums from the 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 vintages; a 10-bottle vertical set from the Kenzo Estate; and large-format bottles that have been stored in the vaults of Robert Mondavi Winery, spanning five decades. A one-of-a-kind magnum lot from Screaming Eagle's cellar comprising one magnum of each of the estate’s three wines, also feature. These are Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, Screaming Eagle The Flight and Screaming Eagle Sauvignon Blanc. Since neither The Flight nor the Sauvignon Blanc are ever sold in large format, this is one of the rarest offerings ever assembled from the estate.

Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s Wine, commented: “The Napa Valley produces some of the finest wines in the world and our first ever auction together will focus only on wines that come direct from the winery’s library cellars. The sale presents an enticing array of bottles and experiences, representing the full range of wines and wineries from the Napa Valley, which will appeal to both established and novice collectors all around the world.”

Linda Reiff, CEO and president of Napa Valley Vintners, added: "This stunning collection showcases the depth of remarkable wines that the Napa Valley wine region and its winemakers are capable of. We're excited to partner with Sotheby's to bring Napa's rich history of winemaking to the auction world. The Napa Valley promise stands for wines of the highest quality, made with excellence and we're excited for the global world of collectors to explore more of what we have to offer."














