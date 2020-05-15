Napa Valley Vintners and The Drinks Trust lend support to fight Covid-19

By Jo Gilbert

A group of Napa Valley winemakers is offering its support to the Covid-19-hit UK hospitality industry via a new online course.

The course, available to access for free online, focuses on the “unique soils, climate, history and wines of Napa Valley”.

And for every person who takes part, they will effectively be donating £25 to UK drinks charity, the Drinks Trust, with members organisation Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) footing the bill.

Today, NVV, said the initiative was being set up to help the beleaguered UK hospitality industry which has been on lockdown since March 20, with all donations going towards helping those worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It also goes some way to recognising the important role that the UK’s bars and restaurants play in promoting the region’s wines.

“London and the United Kingdom have long been a centre of great importance for wine producers, and a valued and supportive market for Napa Valley wines,” said Rosemary Cakebread, owner of Gallica and chair of NVV’s international marketing committee. “In this challenging moment, it’s only right that Napa Valley chips in and supports our friends in the UK hospitality trade.”

By “helping us help members of the UK wine trade”, NVV will donate up to £12,500 to businesses in need in the UK.

To help reach the goal, 500 members of the UK and Irish wine trade are needed to complete the activity.

As an extra thank you, participants who complete the course will also receive a bottle of Napa Valley from the NVV to enjoy.

Those who receive bottles at home are encouraged to post on social media using #itsfromNapa, #NapaCares and #TheDrinksTrust.

For more information, visit www.napavintners.com.









Top photo shows Auction Napa Valley 2019’s Vintner Kickoff Celebration. Photo by Alexander Rubin for Napa Valley Vintners, a 550-strong members organisation representing winemakers of the famous valley.









