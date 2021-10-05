Kingsland Drinks signs new partnership with The Iconic Estate

By Michelle Perrett

Kingsland Drinks has agreed a new partnership with Romanian wine producer – The Iconic Estate – in a move to further broaden its offering.

The winery, which is second largest in the country, will add a comprehensive Romanian range to its portfolio at three price points – entry, mid and premium.

The Salford-based wine importer and distributor said the range would available to the UK retail and hospitality sectors under clearly defined brands.

From the end of October 2021, Kingsland Drinks will be importing and distributing four entry level wines from the Rhea range (Feteasca Neagra blend, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir) and these will be available to independents and on-trade customers from £7.99 RRP.

In the mid-range varietal tier, the Prahova Valley collection will join the portfolio displaying Dealu Mare regionality – along with Blanc, Rosé and Rosso as tri-varietal blends from the Byzantium branded range.

The Hyperion range enters at the higher end of the price bracket. This includes The Hyperion Feteasca Neagram, which won the Grand Gold Medal at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2021.

Kingsland Drinks said that Eastern European wines are becoming much more prevalent in the UK, and Romania comes in fifth position for areas under vine in the EU (after Spain, France, Italy and Portugal).

“We’re thrilled to be working with The Iconic Estate to bring their quality and accessible wines to the UK market. Their wines are authentic, distinctive, credible, well made and really demonstrate the breadth of wines available from Romania at various price points, using native grapes and globally recognised varietals,” said Kathryn Glass, wine buyer and educator at Kingsland Drinks.

She added that this part of the world is often overlooked when it comes to wine production but added that “huge strides” have been made among winemakers striving to elevate the quality credentials and become internationally recognised.

“During the pandemic, we’ve observed shopper behaviours and how consumers are taking a leap into the unexpected and branching out in their wine buying. In addition, shortages of Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand mean the gap will need to be plugged and Romanian alternatives are ready and available, offering good quality, affordable, wines that we know consumers will welcome wholeheartedly.”

Dragos Plopeanu, regional export director Europe, CIS and China at The Iconic Estate, said: “We work hard to ensure every wine we produce is the best possible quality it can be, at a price point that suits today’s pockets – whether for a mid-week easy drinker, or a more premium purchase for the weekend. We’re confident Kingsland Drinks will take our wines and bring them to the UK mainstream and soon Romanian wine will be the drink on everyone’s lips.”















