Kingsland Drinks announces Sarah Baldwin as new MD

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  21 February, 2025

Greater Manchester-based Kingsland Drinks Group has announced the appointment of Sarah Baldwin as its new MD as of April.

Baldwin will fill the gap left by long-standing Kingsland Drinks MD Ed Baker, who left the role he occupied for more than a decade in November in order to take up a role outside the drinks industry.

Kingsland’s wine and spirits outfit is a multi-faceted operation which includes drinks creation alongside its historic function as a co-packing and bottling firm.

Baldwin will take over the helm following her previous role at Purity Soft Drinks, where she sat as CEO for over six years.

“Sarah’s extensive experience in drinks and the wider FMCG industry will play a considerable role in the coming years as we continue to build our position as a competitive full-service drinks company,” Andy Sagar, Kingsland Drinks Group chairman, said.

“We cater for every part of the drinks industry, from UK high street retailers and the national on-trade, to global brands requiring a production and packing partner, and challenger brands wishing to scale. We are confident that Sarah’s expertise and vision will continue to drive our company forward and help us deliver our long-term company vision – to build a better drinks industry and society.”

With a strong background in FMCG covering retail, consumer brands and own label, Baldwin has extensive commercial experience in senior leadership roles at Gü Puds as MD, Arla Foods as vice president of marketing (UK) and Asda as category director. Baldwin is also a long-standing board member and executive council member of the British Soft Drinks Association.

Her appointment follows the departure of Baker, who led the business until November 2024 alongside Sagar.

Baldwin commented: “I’m joining a talented and well-developed team in a unique business at an exciting time. I very much embrace the opportunity to embark on this new chapter at Kingsland Drinks Group and be part of how the firm grows in the long term.”

In recent years Kingsland, has upweighted its focus on spirits and low & no alcohol creation and increased its capacity to pack wines and spirits in emerging formats. These include new carbonation, bottling, Bag-in-Box and canning lines.

The company has also recently reinstated its onsite winery and expanded its NPD capabilities with a new laboratory. In 2021, the company transitioned into an employee-owned model, enabling its members to have a say in how the company is run.





Keywords:

