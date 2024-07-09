Kingsland Drinks MD exits drinks

By Jo Gilbert

Long-standing Kingsland Drinks MD of Ed Baker is leaving the role he has occupied for more than a decade in order to take up a role outside the drinks industry.

Baker is set to leave the Greater Manchester-based company, which focuses on wine and spirits creation, co-packing and filling, after taking on the role of MD in 2019.

He joined Kingsland Drinks in 2013 as finance director went on to oversee a pipeline of investment in the company’s infrastructure and capabilities. He also helmed the company’s transition to a full-service partner to the drinks industry, offering a ‘whole-category solution’.

The company is now recruiting for his replacement, as Baker makes the move into the private education sector.

Baker said: “The lifeblood and success of the drinks industry overall has been a personal crusade. It has been my pleasure to lead Kingsland Drinks and its members, while advocating for my peers alongside the WSTA. I’m leaving behind a talented, capable and energetic team positioned to win in the years ahead.

“Although I am leaving the drinks industry for a new chapter in my career, I do so confident that investment in our team, business model and strategic direction in recent years has created a strong and competitive business.”

During Baker’s tenure, the firm has seen a marked increase in its focus on spirits and low & no alcohol creation. It has also increased its capacity to pack wines and spirits in new and emerging formats including new carbonation, bottling, Bag-in-Box and canning lines.

Other major changes have occurred under his leadership. In recent years, the company reinstated its onsite winery and expanded its NPD capabilities with a new laboratory. In 2021, Kingsland transitioned into an employee-owned model, giving its members a say in how the company is run.

Andy Sagar, chairman of Kingsland Drinks Group, said: “Ed has been an integral part of our company since the day he joined as finance director. We’ll miss him greatly, but he leaves a strong business that has sustainable investment in people and capabilities that will continue to drive our business forward.”

