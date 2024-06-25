The Golden Pineapples return to celebrate industry excellence and wellbeing initiatives

By James Bayley

Now in its third year, The Golden Pineapples is set to return in 2024, celebrating businesses, brands and individuals who have significantly impacted the industry workforce. As a prominent event on the industry calendar, The Golden Pineapples offers a unique platform for attendees and brands to engage with industry leaders while supporting The Drinks Trust through fundraising initiatives.

The event promises an evening of celebration for the UK drinks and hospitality industries, featuring a drinks reception, canapés, food bowls, a selection of prestigious awards and first-class entertainment.

A recent study by The Drinks Trust highlighted the critical role of proactive wellbeing support in the success of the drinks and hospitality industry. The annual Drinks Trust Industry Survey, conducted in partnership with Kingsland Drinks, reveals the challenges faced by industry professionals over the past year and highlights the importance of positive wellbeing initiatives.

In 2024, an increasing number of industry staff have cited wellbeing approaches as vital to their working lives. Nearly half (41%) of respondents reported improvements in wellbeing processes within their companies over the past five years. However, the survey also found that almost a third (29%) of employees never receive communication from wellbeing leads regarding resources, support or training.

Economic benefits accompany the implementation of structured wellbeing policies. The survey indicates that poor mental health accounts for well over half of all work-related illnesses, causing 76% of sick leave and 63% of long-term absences, according to the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD). The cost of absenteeism due to poor mental health and wellbeing to the UK economy is estimated at £18 billion annually.

Proactive measures such as wellbeing policies, mental health training, regular team catch-ups and resource signposting are essential to ensure the sector’s longevity and foster a supportive environment for future leaders. The survey revealed that two-thirds (65%) of respondents view the drinks and hospitality industry as their long-term career choice, a sentiment that has remained steady since the previous year. Experience in frontline industry roles continues to be a critical asset, with 31% of respondents noting that service roles have been crucial to their career development.

Looking ahead, the survey identified professional training and qualifications as key to success over the next 12 months, with 24% of respondents highlighting their importance and 18% indicating that mentoring would support their career development. The Drinks Trust’s skills and training programme, Develop, has already delivered skills and opportunities to over 1,500 people since its launch in 2022 and facilitated the employment of 200 individuals.

The Golden Pineapples event promises an evening of celebration for the UK drinks and hospitality industries, featuring a drinks reception, canapés, food bowls, a selection of prestigious awards and first-class entertainment. The event will welcome buyers and procurement professionals from across the industry, leading companies in drinks retailing and hospitality, The Drinks Trust patrons, suppliers, manufacturers and their invited guests.

Tickets for the event are now available, along with opportunities for product and award sponsorship to support The Golden Pineapples and further the mission of The Drinks Trust in promoting wellbeing within the industry.







