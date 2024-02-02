Kingsland expands bottled at source range with Boland Cellar

By Jo Gilbert

Major bottler Kingsland Drinks has signed an exclusive deal with Boland Cellar in a move which will expand the company’s bottled at source premium portfolio to include South Africa.

Kingsland Drinks is one of the largest suppliers of wine to UK supermarkets and retailers, packing 120m litres of wines, spirits and low/no alcohol every year at its Greater Manchester HQ.

Now, the company is aiming to expand its premium portfolio via Boland Cellar. Based in Paarl in the north of Stellenbosch, the producer’s branded bottled at source will be available to the UK off-trade, with Kingsland positioning the wines at retail buyers looking to expand their South African wine offering in the mid to premium tiers.

“South Africa offers wines of wonderful, consistent quality and incredible value for money, both of which are key for consumers at the point of purchase in the wine aisle,” Kingsland Drinks buyer Andy Hoyle said.

“This partnership means that Kingsland Drinks can offer a wide range of wines, styles and price points to UK retailers looking to bolster their South African wine ranges in store, with a product to fit every requirement, including exclusivity if a retailer wishes to take a wine or range from another Boland Cellar offering.”

Producing both bottled at-source and bottled in-market wines, Boland Cellar is a large-scale winery which operates over 1,900ha with its partner producers. Sustainability is also a key tenet of Boland Cellar’s ethos, with projects spanning ‘environmental custodianship to ethical trade practices and supporting livelihoods in rural communities’, Kingsland said in a statement.

The ranges include the mid-tier Classic Selection which covers most South African varietals and sustainable brand Melita, which supports reforestation in South Africa. Boland’s flagship One Formation range will also be arriving to the UK, alongside the new A Hint Of range which focuses on customer interaction with the bottle. Finally, there is the most premium Reserve range which has recently been rebranded to showcase Boland Cellar’s conservation efforts, which have earned the winery an WWF Conservation Champion accreditation.





