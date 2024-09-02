Four leading South Africa estates join Hallgarten

By Jo Gilbert

Hallgarten & Novum Wines is significantly expanding its South African portfolio with the exclusive addition of four premium suppliers from across the country.

Delaire Graff Estate, Creation Wines, Cape Point and Brookdale Estate have each been added to the range and will be available to the UK’s hospitality and retail sectors.

The importer already has a strong presence in South African wines, with some of the top wine producers in the country. Now it is looking to position itself as the ‘go-to supplier’ for South Africa, offering a spread of producers from the premium wine-producing regions.

Steve Daniel, head of buying, said: “For many years I have firmly believed that the UK trade has not embraced South African wine as much as it should. The country produces incredible wines, at prices that offer value for money from entry to premium, wines that punch well above their weight and challenge the classic areas of France.”

A Tim Atkin First Growth, Delaire Graff Estate in the Cape Winelands is located in the historic Banghoek Valley of Stellenbosch. Originally a farm named Avontuur, the estate was purchased by the well-known wine writer John Platter in 1982, who renamed it Delaire meaning ‘From the Sky’ due to its standout views.

Family-owned producer Creation Wines meanwhile is run by husband and wife team, Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin. It is situated high up on the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge in South Africa’s cool-climate Walker Bay wine district and is one of the ‘most biodiverse regions on earth’, said Hallgarten.

Cape Point Vineyards is a Sauvignon Blanc specialist in Noordhoek – land that was first discovered by the Portuguese navigator, Bartolomeu Diaz. In 1998, the establishment of Cape Point Vineyards prompted the declaration of the new Cape Point Wine of Origin District and is the only winery in the district.

Lastly, Brookdale Estate is set against the backdrop of the Klein Drakenstein mountains in Paarl, and was once overgrown until the Rudd family recognised the potential and acquired the 67ha estate in 2015. They have since focused on producing world-class wines made from interesting blends and unusual varieties.

“We now work with some of the most prominent producers in Stellenbosch with Delaire Graff Estate; the specialist Sauvignon Blanc producer Cape Point Vineyards; one of the finest producers in Hemel-en-Aarde with Creation; and one of the most exciting up-and-coming winemakers in the country with Kiara Scott, of Brookdale Estate, in Paarl (pictured),” Daniel added.

“In my mind South Africa is making some of the best wines in the world and deserves a bigger presence on wine lists and retailers’ shelves. With the price increases and shortages from the classic areas of the world there has never been a better time to offer South African wines to the public.”

All new additions will be available to taste at Hallgarten's Grape Unveiling Autumn Portfolio Tastings in London on 16 September, Cambridge on 17 September and Glasgow on 18 September.












