SA delivers first female OIV president drawn from Africa

By Andrew Catchpole

South Africa’s wine industry is basking in a moment of pride having had one of its number announced as president of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

The appointment of Yvette van der Merwe to the role marks a first for a female from Africa since the intergovernmental body was founded in 1924.

Van der Merwe is arguable well-placed to take the OIV forward, with her three-decade career in The Cape’s wine industry spanning roles as executive manager of the South African Wine Industry Information and Systems (SAWIS) and president of the Economy and Law Commission at the OIV.

Van der Merwe also played a prominent role in shaping South Africa’s Wine Industry 2020 strategic document, which helped guide and grow the industry both at home and on the global export markets.

“Yvette van der Merwe’s appointment as president of the OIV is a momentous occasion for her and a proud milestone for the entire South African wine industry,” said Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine.

“Her unwavering dedication and unparalleled expertise have long been recognised within our community, and her elevation to this esteemed position reinforces the depth of talent and leadership within our ranks.”

On accepting the position, which coincides with the OIV’s centennial celebrations, Van der Merwe pledged to “continue championing the organisation's mission of promoting scientific research, technical cooperation, and sustainable development in the global wine industry”.

She added: “Being elected as OIV president is both an honour and a responsibility, which I am prepared to embrace with dedication and enthusiasm.

“I recognise the global challenges facing the wine industry and am committed to addressing them through collaboration, innovation and sustainable practices.”

The OIV now comprises 50 member states, aiming to serve as a ‘global reference point for the vine and wine sector’ with a remit that encompasses all aspects of grape production, including winemaking, table grapes, dried grapes (raisins) and other grape products, setting international scientific and technical standards for wine production.







