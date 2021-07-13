OIV elects new president

By Lisa Riley

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has elected Luigi Moio as its new president.

Italian Moio, who is professor of oenology at the University of Naples and director of the Vine and Wine Science Section of the same university, now assumes a three year mandate. He succeeds Brazilian Regina Vanderlinde.

For over 25 years, Moio has been involved in the sensory, biochemical and technological aspects of the aroma of wine and is the author of around 250 scientific publications.

Since 1998 he has been a scientific expert for the Italian Ministry of Agricultural Policies. From 2009 to 2014 he was chairman of the Technology Expert Group of the OIV, and from 2015 to 2018 of the Oenology Commission.

Moio, who was elected as president at the OIV’s general assembly yesterday (12 July) was the OIV’s second vice-president.

In 2001 he founded the Quintodecimo winery where he produces wines with the most prestigious denominations in Campania, said the OIV.

At yesterday’s general assembly the presidents of the scientific bodies were also elected, of which a full list can be found here.

Moreover, the assembly was informed of the long awaited proposal from the French government concerning the new host city of the OIV headquarters, with Dijon chosen by the French Ministry of Agriculture over Bordeaux and Reims candidatures.

In view of the proposal, the OIV Member States now have a period of reflection and will vote on whether to accept it at the next meetings in October 2021.

In addition, after several months of negotiations, Russia has been adopted by the OIV Member States marking the sixth OIV official language to be adopted.

This, said the OIV, would enable the Russian speaking community to better understand and appropriate the international standards and practices that the OIV has adopted to improve the conditions of production and marketing of vine and wine.

