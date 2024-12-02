OIV reflects on a century in the glass for centenary milestone

By Jo Gilbert

The wine industry has undergone an extraordinary transformation over the past 100 years, from a Eurocentric production hub to a globally diversified and internationally traded commodity which is now looking ahead to the second half of the decade as part of its strategic plan.

This picture was brought into focus thanks to retrospective analysis of global vine and wine trends to mark the centenary of the OIV.

Hosted last week (29 November) to commemorate 100 years of the organisation, the OIV’s comprehensive data revealed a shifting global vineyard landscape.

In 1924, Europe dominated global wine consumption, accounting for over 90% of the total. However, in the latter half of the 20th century, consumption became a global phenomenon, with the US and Asia emerging as major markets (the US now leads in both volume and value).

Cultural as well as technological shifts in transportation and international trade have also redefined wine’s role. In the 1920s, wine exports accounted for just 10% of production, while today, nearly half of all wine is consumed outside its country of origin. Non-European producers have emerged as export powerhouses, with countries such as Chile, Australia and New Zealand now integral to the global market.

OIV director general John Barker noted in his address: “The geographical diversification of production has balanced climate impacts, contributing to greater global stability in production over the years. Wine is no longer confined to specific regions; it is now consumed in 194 countries”. He added that this “global reach underpins the remarkable resilience of the sector”, which is fuelled by cultural shifts, economic growth and rising middle-class populations in emerging markets.

The wine industry now faces numerous challenges, however. These range from shifting consumer preferences to climate change – the second of which will require innovative viticultural practices and a commitment to sustainability over the coming years. Weather volatility has led to unprecedented production declines in recent years, witnessed in the historically low output of 2023 and 2024.

Addressing climate change is a key pillar in the OIV’s 2025-2029 ambitious Strategic Plan. The plan is rooted in “innovation and global cooperation”, Barker said, and reflects a forward-thinking approach that aligns with the sector’s long-term goals.

At the same time, evolving consumer preferences present opportunities. Low-alcohol and organic wines are gaining popularity, while younger consumers are driving demand for innovative packaging and experiences. The OIV stressed the importance of understanding and accepting these trends as part of unlocking growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Understanding shifting consumer behaviours and promoting global trade and equity are also key. Nearly half of all wine is now consumed outside its country of origin, meaning that fostering fair and open trade remains a priority. Emphasis will be placed on reducing trade barriers, harmonising international standards and supporting small-scale producers in accessing global markets, the OIV said.

