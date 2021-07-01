OIV teams up with leading producers for research

By Lisa Riley

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has teamed up with leading wine companies for R&D purposes.

As a new way of collaboration for the OIV, a consortium gathering five wine companies has been launched aimed at promoting and supporting the organisation’s work on R&D.

Participating companies comprise Concha y Toro, Moët Hennessy, Sogrape, Familia Torres and Yalumba Family Winemakers.

Launched with the objective of contributing to promoting and supporting the OIV’s technical and scientific diffusion, the organisation said the consortium would foster a “fruitful dialogue with important companies of the vitivinicultural sector to mutualise research and knowledge transfer efforts”.

To set the stage, the companies in the consortium are engaging with each other to identify research areas that are consensually recognised as priorities for the grape and wine sector, said the OIV.

In the follow up, and in the scope of OIV grants, the OIV said the consortium would: propose research grant subjects; advise during the selection process; when applicable, host grant recipients and develop joint communication actions.

Some of the planned areas to be considered for 2021-22 grants will cover the main scientific areas of the different OIV Commissions and Sub Commissions and will respond in turn to the objectives of the OIV Strategic Plan for the period 2020-24, the OIV added.

Released in May, the OIV’s annual report painted a picture of shifting global supply, with consumption falling to its lowest ebb since 2002 and vineyard surface area nudging back towards Europe as China’s plantings slow.