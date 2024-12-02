Leading Stellenbosch producer acquires Overhex Wines’ portfolio

By James Lawrence

Origin Wine has purchased the entire brand portfolio of Overhex Wines, a Worcester-based outfit that was set up 18 years ago by Gerhard van der Wath.

The purchasing company was founded by Swiss winemaker Bernard Fontannaz (pictured) in 2002, who also owns vineyards in Mendoza and Switzerland's Valais region, and has now acquired Overhex for an undisclosed sum.

“This strategic move will end months of speculation and negotiations to bring together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to quality, innovation and global market expansion,” said a representative from Origin Wine Stellenbosch.

“The acquisition will see Overhex Wines’ well-established brands transition to Origin Wine’s home base in Stellenbosch, where they will benefit from the winery’s world-class production capabilities and its extensive global sourcing network. As part of the merger, key support staff from Overhex will join the Origin Wine team, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to further elevate the brands.”

As part of the deal, Origin Wine will now market several established wine labels, including Balance, Get Lost, Survivor and Haven Point.

Origin’s Fontannaz commented: "This is an exciting new chapter for both Origin Wine and the brands joining our portfolio. The acquisition of Overhex Wines’ catalogue allows us to leverage our focused production capacity and global sourcing network to enhance the quality and reach of these exceptional brands. We look forward to working closely with the talented Overhex team as we build on this strong foundation."

Van der Wath added: "Eighteen years ago, we set out to build Overhex Wines into the powerhouse it is today, and I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished with our dedicated team. This acquisition by Origin Wine marks an exciting new phase for the brands we’ve nurtured, and I believe that with Origin's innovative approach, these brands will thrive in their new home. I am confident that this collaboration will pave the way for even greater success."

Beyond Wines will continue to represent the full portfolio of Overhex’s brands in the UK.





