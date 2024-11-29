Stone, Vine & Sun appoints new MD

By James Lawrence

Industry veteran Gareth Groves has been appointed MD at Hampshire-based importer Stone, Vine & Sun.

Due to take up his post on 2 January 2025, Groves will replace current MD and majority shareholder Simon Taylor. As a result, Taylor will become non-executive chairman and move to a part-time role.

Boasting an impressive pedigree of 18 years in the trade, Groves cut his teeth at Bibendum and Walker & Wodehouse before accepting a position as head of commercial operations & marketing at Kingsland Drinks.

“Gareth has superb experience, in particular driving sales teams. I can’t think of anyone with more suitable skills to take the business – with its portfolio of suppliers curated over twenty years – to a higher level,” said Taylor.

“The recent opening of our first high street shop in Stockbridge and this appointment demonstrates the shareholders’ confidence that Stone, Vine and Sun has a dynamic future. I am hugely looking forward to working with Gareth next year.”

Groves added: “Having been an admirer and customer of Stone, Vine & Sun for many years, I jumped at the chance to head the team. Simon has built a fantastic business over the last 22 years and I am honoured to be given the opportunity to take it forward.

“Despite the many challenges faced by the UK wine industry at present, SVS has huge potential to grow with both trade and private clients and I look forward to pushing the business to fulfill that potential in the coming years.”

Founded by Simon Taylor and Andrew Shaw in 2002, Stone, Vine & Sun imports wine from 80 estates worldwide, including many exclusive agencies.

The business' varied distribution model includes targeting private clients through mail order, online and shops in Twyford and Stockbridge as well as supplying premium restaurants and independent stores across southern England.







