New MD steps up at Lanson UK ahead of major brand overhaul

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 January, 2020

Robert Rand has been appointed as The House of Lanson’s new UK managing director as the company prepares to unveil several far reaching changes to its range. 

Rand, who steps into a role vacated by long-term incumbent Paul Beavis at the end of 2019, has held many senior management positions within Lanson’s UK operation, most latterly with a four-year stint as UK sales director.

Lanson confirmed that Rand had worked closely with Beavis over the past months to ensure a smooth transition, ahead of the unveiling of a major new redesign of the brand, along with new product launches.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be taking the role as managing director at this important transition with the brand,” said Rand.

“We will shortly be revealing our exciting new brand redesign, new product launches, new marketing and advertising campaign, as well as our 43rd partnership this year at The Championships, Wimbledon,” he added in a statement.

Further appointments have been made, with Daniel Corry as head of off-trade sales, and Alastair Harwood as head of on-trade sales, with Michael Pemberton also recently elevated to the position of financial director.

Francois van Aal, current president of the 260-year-old house, said: “I am happy to see Rob step up as UK managing director – I am in no doubt that he will make a success of his new role”.




