Vinos de Albariza firmly on course to gain DO status

By Andrew Catchpole

The growing number of quality still wines from the famous chalky-white marine soils of Jerez are all but confirmed to achieve DO status, pending final approval from the EU.

Speaking to Harpers on the occasion of Vinoble 2026 in Jerez this weekend (30 May), César Saldaña, president of the Consejo Regulador for the Sherry DO (pictured), explained that all was in place and now it was just a matter of time before the long-proposed Vinos de Albariza DO achieves legal status.

“All the work is done, the regulations are decided, with low yields set and so on, to promote quality production,” said Saldaña.

Read more: Alliance Wine partners with Western Cape producer Blankbottle

The DO will help regulate and boost recognition of the still niche but growing number of non-fortified wines produced across the Jerez region, which most prominently feature the Palomino grape, grown in the local Albariza soils.

Saldaña explained: “We have been in the process of creating a new DO for still wines from the region, and we have already agreed what this will be.

“This is something that started some 15 years ago, and the pioneers of this movement were really small companies, people like Ramiro Ibáñez and Luis Pérez, relatively independent people, coming from the viticultural side – vinegrowers who would take the step to make wine from the vineyards.”

One of the big debates, Saldaña added, had been whether to incorporate these wines into the Sherry DO as a sub-category. But this was decided against during the discussions preceding the major updating of the DO’s regulation back in 2022, which saw new varieties incorporated with a view to potentially adapting Sherry’s production to future climate change.

“At one time the discussion was, ‘should we incorporate these wines into the Sherry DO?’, said Saldaña.

“If you look from a local standpoint, these are wines from Jerez. But if you look at it internationally our denomination is not Jerez, it is Sherry, so these still wines might be from Jerez, but they are not Sherry.

“So what we are doing now, we are in the process of creating a new DO, and the first big step has already been taken, in September last year, a final decision by the board of the Consejo to approve a draft of what will be the technical file of this new DO. It is going to be called Vinos de Albariza.”

Asked as to the ease of promoting the relationship between Vinos de Albariza and Sherry, without an obvious link in the name to the latter and this its widespread recognition, Saldaña argued that ‘Albariza’ has the strength to stand alone as a new, quality-focused DO.

“Albariza is not just a beautiful word, it is the reason we’ve been making wine here for 3,000 years, it’s the soil, the core of what we do. We’ll teach the world how to pronounce ‘Albarizo’,” he said.

No date is set for the formal creation of the Vinos de Albariza DO, but with the Consejo Regulador now having all in place for its implementation, it is likely to be approved for use as soon as 2027.







