Adaptogenic drinks brand partners with Harpers’ Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler

By Oliver Catchpole

The Bristol-founded producer – whose drinks are made from adaptogenic herbs, functional mushrooms and botanicals – will now be listed and distributed to pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality venues across the UK.

Through the partnership, Inn Express hopes to continue to develop its low & no range, a category that has seen increasing demand in recent years.

It said that functional beverages (defined as having added ingredients that provide beneficial effects on the human body beyond just refreshment) have been “at the forefront” of this growth.

Drinks made with adaptogens – non-toxic plants (or their extracts) which are purported to help the body manage stress and maintain balance – are typically considered a sub-category of functional drinks.

The term was coined by Soviet toxicologist N.V. Lazarev in 1947, but currrently lacks widespread acceptance in pharmacological and clinical terminology, and is barred from use as a marketing term in both the US and EU.

However, adaptogenic drinks are proving increasingly popluar with consumers seeking alternatives, including in the UK.

Commenting on the partnership, Lee Kent, marketing manager at Inn Express, explained: “We've seen genuine excitement about Nazcal from the moment it came on our radar.

“The non-alcoholic and functional drinks category is one of the fastest-growing in hospitality right now, and consumers are no longer willing to compromise on taste or complexity when they choose not to drink. Nazcal delivers something genuinely different.”

Nazcal produces three adaptogenic drinks – Puma, Mariposa and Buho – which include (among other things) Lion’s Mane and Ginseng; Cordyceps and Chaga; and Melissa and Chamomile respectively.

Its range was developed in partnership with Lovely Developments, which is known for its collaborations on alcohol-free botanicals.

Creator of Nazcal, JJ Gorman, said: “Partnering with Inn Express is a huge moment for us. It means that the drink we've poured our hearts into can now reach venues and consumers across the UK.

“This isn't just about distribution, it's about proving that a functional, alcohol-free product made with genuine care can compete, win listings, and build a loyal following anywhere.

“We're excited for people to discover what Nazcal is all about.”

Pictured (L-R): Nazcal co-founders Will Cleverly and JJ Gorman

