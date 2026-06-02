Familia Torres earns B Corp certification

By Oliver Catchpole

Familia Torres’ wineries in Spain and Chile have been awarded B Corp certification, acknowledging that the business meets the certificate’s criteria for social and environmental performance, transparency and legal accountability.

With this certification (now in its 20th year), the producer joins the ‘Certified B Corporations’ community, which includes over 10,000 companies worldwide working towards a “more inclusive, equitable and fair economic system”.

The producer said that it was granted the accreditation largely due to its “commitment to regenerative and organic viticulture and the production of organic wines, among other initiatives”.

B Lab – the global non-profit behind the certification – awarded the producer a relatively high score of 121.3, significantly above the minimum threshold of 80 points.

Torres runs on a regenerative business model that aims to cut its negative impact, along with restoring ecosystems, communities and natural resources, in addition to improving soil health, biodiversity and the “local socio-economic fabric”.

It also makes use of innovative farming practices, in order to strengthen long-term resilience and promote positive outcomes for the environment.

This includes projects such as its recovery of ‘lost’ ancestral grape varieties, which was initiated in the 1980s.

After deciding in 2007 to take a more active role in protecting the planet and environment, the producer has also advocated for global climate action through its environmental programme Torres & Earth.

In addition, Torres has played a role in founding international organisations to promote sustainability in the wine sector, including International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) and the Regenerative Viticulture Association (AVR).

Commenting on the certification, Mireia Torres, director of innovation and sustainability at Familia Torres, said: “B Corp helps us integrate social, environmental and financial sustainability into every decision we make and to continue driving ongoing improvement in everything we do.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of my entire family, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our colleagues who, through their commitment and with the leadership of our MD, Fabrice Ducceschi, have made this recognition possible.”

Now in its fifth generation of wine and spirits production, the family-owned producer added that B Corp certification is not an end in itself, but instead another step in its long-term roadmap.

Miguel Torres Maczassek, the fifth generation of the family, explained: “As grape growers and winemakers, my family has always worked with deep respect for the land and our surroundings.

“Becoming a B Corp does not change our DNA, but it does formalise it and make it more visible to customers and consumers around the world.

“This certification encourages us to continue using our vineyards and wineries as a transformative force for people and the environment, aligned with our purpose of creating moments of joy and connecting people for a better world.”

Pictured: Barrels of brandy in Torres' cellar