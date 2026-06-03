González Byass unveils historic Jerez bottle library at Christie’s

By Oliver Catchpole

González Byass has announced that it will be opening the doors of its historic Jerez bottle library through prestigious auction house Christie’s.

The auction – which is in part designed to raise the 'fine wine' profile of sherry and showcase its quality and value – will take place online from 5 June to 19 June.

As part of the sale ‘Fine and Rare Wines & Spirits Online Day 2: Featuring a Collection from Gonzalez Byass’, it will showcase what the producer called “one of the most important collections of bottled sherry wines in the world”.

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Along with holding significant heritage value, the wine library has also served for generations as a tool for preserving the house style, studying the evolution of its wines and commemorating milestones in its history.

Commenting on the auction, Tim Triptree MW, international director at Christie’s, said: “Christie’s are thrilled to be offering exceptionally rare sherries direct from the cellars of one of Spain’s finest and historic wineries, González Byass.

“These rare bottles are being released specifically for Christie’s sale from the Historical Archives at González Byass and include wines dating back to 1846 and 1886, unique opportunities to acquire vinous gems that have never been offered for sale before.”

The lot presented for auction includes several of these “vinous gems”, such as Viña Amorosa 1911; Matusalem (1908, 1909 and 1911); Pío IX; Dulce Nombre Vintage 1986; Palo Cortado Añada 1978; and more recent bottlings such as Tío Pepe en Rama (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023); and Tío Pepe Finos Palmas.

Many of the wines now presented have never been released to the market.

The president of González Byass, Mauricio González-Gordon, added: “Christie’s gives us the opportunity to share some of these liquid relics with the world. It is a privilege to open to an international audience part of our historic legacy and of the largest collection of bottled Sherries in the world.”

More information on the auction is avaliable here.













