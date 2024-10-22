Subscriber login Close [x]
Berry Bros. & Rudd debuts auction platform with wines from Ian Mill’s collection

By James Bayley
Published:  22 October, 2024

Berry Bros. & Rudd is making its entry into the auction market, leveraging the private wine collection of long-time client Ian Mill KC. This inaugural auction will be held online, featuring selections from a Burgundy collection recognised as one of the finest worldwide.

As the UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd has nurtured a close relationship with Mill, a dedicated client for over two decades. His extensive collection, assembled with great care over many years, is a testament to his connections with top producers and his expertise in the world’s most prestigious wine regions.

The auction highlights a deep selection of Burgundy vintages ranging from 1955 to 2020, with particular emphasis on standout years like 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1999 and 2002. There’s also an impressive offering of white Burgundy spanning from the 1970s to the early 1990s, complemented by standout recent vintages, including 2014 and 2017.

Buyers can expect sought-after labels from iconic domaines such as Armand Rousseau, Georges Roumier, René Engel, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Domaine Dujac. The sale also features top-tier white producers like François Raveneau, Coche-Dury, Domaine Leflaive, Comtes Lafon and Arnaud Ente, along with an array of vintage champagnes from renowned names including Krug, Dom Perignon and Cedric Bouchard.

Beyond Burgundy, the auction includes rare selections from Côte-Rotie’s Jamet and California’s Ridge Vineyards, adding breadth to the sale.

Each lot has been carefully vetted by Philip Moulin, the fine wine quality and authentication manager at Berry Bros. & Rudd, who brings years of expertise in ensuring authenticity.

Bidding will commence online on 28 October, with the auction closing on 6 November. Berry Bros. & Rudd has set a competitive 20% buyer’s premium. Trade buyers and collectors are encouraged to register here.

Reflecting on the sale, Mill said: “I am delighted to have been asked to offer a selection of bottles from my collection to support the launch of BB&R’s venture into the wine auction market. This commercial expansion is obviously a smart move on their part, and I am thrilled to work with their expert team.”

Geordie Willis, director of new ventures at Berry Bros. & Rudd, added: “Launching our auction business with wines from Ian Mill’s collection is a fitting start. We’ve shared a long-standing relationship with Ian, and it’s an honour to manage the sale of these exceptional bottles.”



