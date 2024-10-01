Subscriber login Close [x]
Berry Bros. & Rudd enters fine wine auctions market

By James Bayley
Published:  01 October, 2024

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, has announced its entry into the fine wine auction market with the launch of Berry Bros. & Rudd Auctions. 

The new platform aims to provide collectors worldwide with access to exceptional and rare fine wine and spirits.

The first auction will be available online this autumn, with further details about individual lots to be shared later. The buyer’s premium will be set at a competitive 20%.

Berry Bros. & Rudd Auctions builds on the success of BBX, the company’s online fine wine exchange launched in 2010, which enables customers to sell their wines to other enthusiasts. The auction service will offer an additional route for larger collection sales of highly desirable stock with verified provenance.

The company employs a specialist in-house team of experts who inspect the provenance of every bottle before it enters storage. Its facilities include the largest fine wine storage site for private clients in Europe, capable of holding 14 million bottles.

“Launching Auctions is a natural step for Berry Bros. & Rudd. We are global experts in fine wine and spirits, and our authentication processes and storage are among the best in the world,” said Geordie Willis, director of new ventures. “Our longstanding reputation as a trusted merchant means we are well-positioned to work with some of the world’s leading collectors.”

This latest launch follows the opening of the merchant’s first dedicated Spirits Shop in March at No. 1 St James’, offering a range of 1,000 products.



