Goedhuis promotes Dunmow to technology director and appoints him to the board

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 April, 2020

Goedhuis & Co has promoted its associate director of technology, Peter Dunmow, to the position of technology director at the same time as appointing him to the board. 

The changes follow Dunmow, who joined the company in 2000, having played an “ever-increasing role" for the past two decades, ensuring Goedhuis & Co had been "well-positioned to take advantage of the technology transforming the fine wine industry”, said the business.

“Delighted” to have strengthened the board with Dunmow’s “fully deserved appointment”, CEO Tom Stopford Sackville said: “In an industry that will continue to rely more and more on technology he will play an important role in our development in the future.” 

Dunmow, who takes on his new responsibilities with immediate effect, said:“Goedhuis embraces new technology with enthusiasm and backs it up with the necessary financial investment. The wine industry as a whole is technically maturing with integration and transparency transforming the sector. It is exciting, challenging and a privilege to be leading the blend of new technology with Goedhuis’ fantastic personal service.” 

In the run up to his promotion and board appointment, Dunmow worked closely with several technical partners on the imminent launch of Goedhuis’ monthly Reserves Watch email, which will provide clients of Goedhuis and its sister company, Private Reserves, with current valuations and portfolio performance data. 

The near future also sees the re- launch of its website on the Shopify platform, further integration with Octavian, Wine-Searcher and Liv-ex, and creating a reporting platform with Microsoft PowerBI in Azure.

In June last year, Goedhuis & Co appointed Kate Janecek to the newly created role of senior fine wine and spirits buyer as it ramped up its spirits offering.

