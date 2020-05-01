Subscriber login Close [x]
Liv-ex updates its LWIN wine and spirits identifier

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 May, 2020

Liv-ex has introduced “significant” upgrades to its universal LWIN (Liv-ex wine identification number) identifier for wines and spirits. 

The LWIN dictionary, which is the list of all LWINs (approximately 82,000), now includes detailed information on each wine, such as region, sub-region and classification.

“You can now view updated display names for tens of thousands of wines. They’re intuitive, consistent and clear – the sort of thing you can use to name wines on your website,” said Liv-ex. 

Members of the wine trade can also now match their list of wines to LWIN, which assigns unique codes different wines and spirits, “quickly and for free” via a limited offering that gives access to its Wine Matcher for a one month period. 

In addition, Liv-ex has made it possible to search for LWINs online using the company’s new widget.

“You simply upload your wine list and LWINs will be added. Liv-ex members can also use it to add a wide range of price points to lists,” said the business.

New resources has also been added to “help you get started”, including a new guide that provides an introduction to what LWIN is, how it works, and what you can be achieved by using it. 

 

 

 

