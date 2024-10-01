Subscriber login Close [x]
Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 ranking: 40-31 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  01 October, 2024

This week marks the launch of our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 results, singling out and celebrating the best in the business when it comes to supplying wines, spirits and beers.

Echoing the popular staggered reveal of our annual 50 Best Indies listing, we will also now be revealing the 50 Top Drinks Wholesalers in tranches of 10 throughout the week. This continues with 40-31 today, released via Harpers’ YouTube channel, where five-minute recordings of the results will be released at 11am each day, until we unveil the Top 10 at the same time on Friday 4 October.

Crowning the countdown, those Top 10 placements have been recorded ‘live’ at a special lunch for those high-flyers, with Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole on hand to reveal the final order.

You can click here to watch the results, from 41-30, and then either follow the link in our daily newsfeed or go directly to our YouTube channel at 11am each day when the following 10 will be revealed.

Drawn from a dynamic and ever evolving sector, these are the companies that our judges deemed to have gone the extra mile in terms of quality of service, portfolio, innovation, plus much else besides. And their inclusion in this list is a celebration of that professionalism and attention to detail.

Do tune in, and we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Wednesday 2 October at 11am, when we’ll be revealing the next 10, from 30-21, again live on Harpers’ YouTube channel.

We’d also like to extend a big thank you to our sponsor, Stoli Vodka, which helped make this year’s 50 Top Wholesalers such a success.

A big thank you too to our judges – Matteo Furlan, head of wines at The Dorchester; Sophie O’Neill, director of global procurement excellence at Compass Group; and Sam Thackeray, MD at Amber Beverages – for their professional and dedicated judging.

And finally, a big congratulations from Team Harpers to all who have made the grade for our 50 Top Drinks Wholesalers 2024… well done!



