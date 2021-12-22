Jerry Lockspeiser: On Jeremy Clarkson, margins and the ‘middleman’ dog whistle

By Jerry Lockspeiser

In case anyone missed it, Jeremy Clarkson has recently launched his own beer brand, Hawkstone. The lager is made with barley grown on his Cotswolds farm. Exposed to the workings of the supply chain, Clarkson was reportedly aghast at the difference between the £205 per tonne he received for his barley and the £580 paid by the brewers to the middleman.