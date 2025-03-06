Live-Ex: Market confidence in Burgundy remains low

By Hamish Graham

Data from Live-Ex, the fine wine trading platform, shows that over the past two years, the Burgundy 150, (which collates the performance of the top 150 Burgundian wines on the platform), was down 30.2%. This is the largest drop of any sub-index within the Live-Ex's Fine Wine 1000.

Although the drop is stark, over five years the index remains up 16.7%, illustrating the heights of the market rally that occurred during 2021-2022, due to cheap credit flooding the market and driving up demand. Champagne 50 and the Italy 100 were the only other sub-indices to record a rise over the same five-year period (29.4% and 18.2% respectively).

Within the Burgundy 150, there has been a clear split between the performance of red and white wines. As the latter requires less cellaring, the wines have maintained a more sustained rate of consumption and demand-supply balance.

Additionally, for the top 150 Burgundian reds at the peak of the market in September 2022, their value was nearly five times greater than that of whites. When a drop in the market came, their prices therefore had further to fall. The overall drop in the Burgundy market was therfore better weathered by whites than reds, which are still 4.4% about their January 2022 index level compared to a 21.4% drop for reds.

In terms of trade volume on the platform, in 2025 to date, average Burgundy trade volumes are up 6.4% compared to the same period or 2024. Diving deeper into those statistics reveals that the positive performance of regional Burgundy is responsible for the uptick, with this category up 25.6% for the year to date compared to the same period in 2024.

The market performance of Burgundy wines is likely also influenced by the poor yield of the 2024 vintage. This follows 2023's vintage, purportedly the largest in the region’s history (Bourgogne Wine Board figures).













