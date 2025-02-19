Casa Real gains new commercial director in Marie-Charlotte Fraysse

By Hamish Graham

Casa Real-owner, Viña Santa Rita, has announced the appointment of Marie-Charlotte Fraysse to the position of commercial director for its flagship premium wine.

In the newly created position Fraysse will aim to guide the global strategy for Casa Real as it continues to carve out its place in the global fine wine landscape. Since 2021 the wine has been sold through prestigious channels including La Place de Bordeaux.

Marie-Charlotte Fraysse, who is originally from France’s Champagne region, has extensive experience in the fine wine sector. Her previous role to this new commercial directorship was senior director of international sales, APAC region, at DAOU vineyards. Fraysse’s previous roles working in sales and export positions for Chilean producers Undurraga, Viña y Bodega Botalcura, and Viña Valdivieso will bring familiarity with both the international and South American wine markets to the role.

Fraysse is excited to help steer the commercial direction of the premium Cabernet Sauvignon.

“From my very first conversations, I felt the deep passion and commitment behind this project. Everyone I met shared the same drive: to honour the 144-year legacy of the winery and fulfil Don Ricardo Claro's vision of crafting Chile’s finest Cabernet Sauvignon from the best vines in the original Alto Jahuel vineyard.”

“Casa Real represents everything I admire in fine wine: heritage, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to quality. My French DNA naturally connects me to the old-world attributes of fine wines, and the opportunity to help shape Casa Real’s future—whether through La Place de Bordeaux or strategic growth in Latin America—felt like a natural fit.”

Amidst changes to the fine wine market, Fraysse wants to bring an agile approach to her directorship.

“The luxury wine market is shifting, and we must be more creative, intentional, detail-oriented, and proactive than ever. Success won’t just come from selling more bottles but from building a strong, value-driven presence in the right markets, ensuring the wines sell through, not just sell in.”

“La Place de Bordeaux itself is going through a transformation and navigating this shift while expanding into new markets will require a clear, long-term strategy.”









