Sotheby’s and IMW announce rare wine fundraising auction

By Hamish Graham
Published:  09 October, 2025

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW), in collaboration with auction house Sotheby’s, are set to host an online fundraising auction. The proceeds will go towards supporting the IMW’s educational mission.

Titled Explore The World of Fine Wine, the online event will take place on Sotheby’s website between 17 November and 1 December.

The more than 70 lots are curated by MWs and will include rare wines not available on the open market, as well as experiences with leaders from the world of wine and access to prestigious wine estates.

Sarah Harrison, interim executive director at the IMW, is grateful for the support given to the Institute by the famed auction house.

“The proceeds from this auction will provide invaluable financial resources to support the IMW and its community. We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity shown by everyone who has donated lots and given their time, and to Sotheby’s for helping to make this auction happen”, she said.

Global head of wine and spirits at Sotheby’s, Nick Pegna, added: “Our collaboration with the Institute of Masters of Wine represents a shared commitment to excellence, education and the future of fine wine.

“The auction promises an extraordinary range of wines and experiences – each lot personalised, truly singular, and deeply connected to the people and places that define the wine world. It’s an impactful way for us to support the global MW community and help shape the next generation of Masters of Wine.”




