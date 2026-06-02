Campaign to cut hospitality VAT to 10% spearheaded by Tom Kerridge

By Oliver Catchpole

Chef and publican Tom Kerridge is urging the hospitality industry to sign a new petition backing VATsTheProblem – a campaign to cut VAT for the sector to 10%.

The initiative is already supported by significant groups including UK Hospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CODE Hospitality.

In the month leading up to the consumer launch (happing on 1 July), Kerridge is pushing for the entire sector to spread the message and get as many people to sign the petition as possible.

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Kerridge and three other chefs (including Yotam Ottolenghi, Ravneet Gill and Simon Rogan) have already appeared on the BBC’s Newsnight programme to call for VAT cuts for the industry.

The BBC reported that the chefs indicated that they support the recent rise in minimum wage but argued that slashing VAT in half would “allow operators to breath”, adding that this policy would be about “survival” for the sector.

The UK currently has a 20% rate of VAT – the second highest rate for hospitality in Europe behind Denmark – with the average rate in the EU sitting at 12.8%.

Countries such as France, Italy and Spain all have a 10% rate for hospitality, while in Germany it is as low as 7%.

When asked about VAT cuts for hospitality back in March, the Treasury said that “VAT is the UK’s third largest tax, forecast to raise £180 billion in 2025/2026.

“Tax breaks reduce the revenue available for vital public services and must represent value for money for the taxpayer.

“HMRC estimates that the cost of reducing the 20 per cent Standard Rate of VAT on all accommodation and food and beverage services to 10 per cent would be in 2026-2027 £10.5 billion.”

Kerridge has also released an open letter to the industry, where he said: “Now is the time for hospitality to galvanise behind this campaign.

“Be part of a movement that aims to get hospitality recognised and taxed in a much fairer way. I know that the Government is listening, but we do need to push hard.

“Ask every single member of your team to sign the petition, and ask them to rally their friends and family, too.”

Kerridge is asking businesses to share the petition with their venues and teams (to encourage them to sign as well) and to add the link to their websites, emails and socials.

A campaign toolkit is also available on the VATsTheProblem website, containing images, banners and information.

Hospitality businesses can sign the petition here.



