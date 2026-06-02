Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Campaign to cut hospitality VAT to 10% spearheaded by Tom Kerridge

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  02 June, 2026

Chef and publican Tom Kerridge is urging the hospitality industry to sign a new petition backing VATsTheProblem – a campaign to cut VAT for the sector to 10%.

The initiative is already supported by significant groups including UK Hospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CODE Hospitality.

In the month leading up to the consumer launch (happing on 1 July), Kerridge is pushing for the entire sector to spread the message and get as many people to sign the petition as possible.

Kerridge and three other chefs (including Yotam Ottolenghi, Ravneet Gill and Simon Rogan) have already appeared on the BBC’s Newsnight programme to call for VAT cuts for the industry.

The BBC reported that the chefs indicated that they support the recent rise in minimum wage but argued that slashing VAT in half would “allow operators to breath”, adding that this policy would be about “survival” for the sector.

The UK currently has a 20% rate of VAT – the second highest rate for hospitality in Europe behind Denmark – with the average rate in the EU sitting at 12.8%.

Countries such as France, Italy and Spain all have a 10% rate for hospitality, while in Germany it is as low as 7%.

When asked about VAT cuts for hospitality back in March, the Treasury said that “VAT is the UK’s third largest tax, forecast to raise £180 billion in 2025/2026.

“Tax breaks reduce the revenue available for vital public services and must represent value for money for the taxpayer.

“HMRC estimates that the cost of reducing the 20 per cent Standard Rate of VAT on all accommodation and food and beverage services to 10 per cent would be in 2026-2027 £10.5 billion.”

Kerridge has also released an open letter to the industry, where he said: “Now is the time for hospitality to galvanise behind this campaign.

“Be part of a movement that aims to get hospitality recognised and taxed in a much fairer way. I know that the Government is listening, but we do need to push hard.

“Ask every single member of your team to sign the petition, and ask them to rally their friends and family, too.”

Kerridge is asking businesses to share the petition with their venues and teams (to encourage them to sign as well) and to add the link to their websites, emails and socials.

A campaign toolkit is also available on the VATsTheProblem website, containing images, banners and information.

Hospitality businesses can sign the petition here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Ocado data shows mid-strength drinks ‘boom’

DRS deposit for plastic bottles and cans...

US tariffs on Scotch lifted following Ki...

Martell launches AI-powered bartender

Pursuing premium in Vinhos Verdes

Convincing alternatives: The sustainable...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95