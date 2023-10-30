Naked Wines UK appoints new MD

By Jo Gilbert

Online wine retailer, Naked Wines, has appointed Rodrigo Maza as MD of the UK business (pictured), as it continues to grapple with the ongoing challenge of new customer acquisition post-Covid.

Known as ‘Maza’, Rodrigo Maza will succeed former UK MD, James Crawford, who will now dedicate 100% of his time to the CFO role for the Naked Wines group, which he was reappointed to in October 2022.

Maza joins Naked Wines from Grupo Modelo and AB InBev where he developed and launched digital consumer-facing ventures in seven LATAM countries, before becoming MD of the group’s PerfectDraft operation in continental Europe.



He will be taking over a key point in Naked’s development, the company said. He will lead a UK team of over 200 at a time when the company has seen turnover slacken due to hospitality venues reopening.

In September, newly reinstated Naked Wines chairman and founder, Rowan Gormley, stated: “We do not have a general sales problem... we have a new customer acquisition problem.”

Now, Maza will be tasked with strengthening the company’s online retail experience, while also growing brand awareness and digital-first initiatives.

Naked’s global CEO, Nick Devlin said: “Maza’s extensive strategic experience, relentless customer focus and track record of driving innovation in the beverage space make him a natural leader for our key UK business. I’m delighted to welcome Maza to Naked and excited about supporting him as we pursue our mission to get more UK consumers drinking independent.”

Maza added: “It’s truly a dream for me to join this amazing team as MD. Naked is a trailblazing business that sets a great example with its authentic purpose. The enthusiasm and unwavering support I have seen for our Angels and winemakers is contagious and I am excited to lead the UK team into its next phase of development. Together, we will continue to enhance our online offerings and ensure that Naked Wines remains synonymous with great wine, innovation and exceptional customer experiences.”

Naked Wines was established in 2008 with the aim of connecting everyday wine drinkers with the world’s best independent winemakers. In 2023, its customers, dubbed ‘Angels’, have access to 293 indie winemakers making wine globally, across 21 different countries. Naked also focuses on collaborations with some of the world’s top independent winemakers like Matt Parish (Beringer, Stags’ Leap) and Daryl Groom (Penfolds Grange).









