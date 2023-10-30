Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Naked Wines UK appoints new MD

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  30 October, 2023

Online wine retailer, Naked Wines, has appointed Rodrigo Maza as MD of the UK business (pictured), as it continues to grapple with the ongoing challenge of new customer acquisition post-Covid.

Known as ‘Maza’, Rodrigo Maza will succeed former UK MD, James Crawford, who will now dedicate 100% of his time to the CFO role for the Naked Wines group, which he was reappointed to in October 2022.

Maza joins Naked Wines from Grupo Modelo and AB InBev where he developed and launched digital consumer-facing ventures in seven LATAM countries, before becoming MD of the group’s PerfectDraft operation in continental Europe.

He will be taking over a key point in Naked’s development, the company said. He will lead a UK team of over 200 at a time when the company has seen turnover slacken due to hospitality venues reopening.

In September, newly reinstated Naked Wines chairman and founder, Rowan Gormley, stated: “We do not have a general sales problem... we have a new customer acquisition problem.”

Now, Maza will be tasked with strengthening the company’s online retail experience, while also growing brand awareness and digital-first initiatives.

Naked’s global CEO, Nick Devlin said: “Maza’s extensive strategic experience, relentless customer focus and track record of driving innovation in the beverage space make him a natural leader for our key UK business. I’m delighted to welcome Maza to Naked and excited about supporting him as we pursue our mission to get more UK consumers drinking independent.”

Maza added: “It’s truly a dream for me to join this amazing team as MD. Naked is a trailblazing business that sets a great example with its authentic purpose. The enthusiasm and unwavering support I have seen for our Angels and winemakers is contagious and I am excited to lead the UK team into its next phase of development. Together, we will continue to enhance our online offerings and ensure that Naked Wines remains synonymous with great wine, innovation and exceptional customer experiences.”

Naked Wines was established in 2008 with the aim of connecting everyday wine drinkers with the world’s best independent winemakers. In 2023, its customers, dubbed ‘Angels’, have access to 293 indie winemakers making wine globally, across 21 different countries. Naked also focuses on collaborations with some of the world’s top independent winemakers like Matt Parish (Beringer, Stags’ Leap) and Daryl Groom (Penfolds Grange).




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Co-op overhauls wine offer with new in-s...

Virgin Wines revenue down by £10m

Exclusive: Encirc adds major new rail li...

Agulhas Wine Triangle responds to prospe...

English bumper crop highlights capacity...

Details of Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95