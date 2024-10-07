Subscriber login Close [x]
Virgin Wines and Ocado announce exclusive partnership

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  07 October, 2024

Virgin Wines has agreed a strategic partnership with Ocado.com, which will give the online-only supermarket’s customers access to an exclusive selection of 50 wines from Virgin’s portfolio.

Both established in 2000, Ocado is the UK’s largest dedicated online supermarket, while Virgin Wines was established by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005. In November 2013, the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, successfully completed a buyout of the business.

The partnership, which is now live, will greatly expand online wine retailer Virgin’s Wines reach via Ocado’s customer-base. The range of exclusive wines is now live on Ocado’s website, curated by both buying teams.

“We are thrilled to be working with Ocado to bring our expertise in sourcing and creating wines to its considerable audience,” Wright said.

“This collaboration allows us to introduce Ocado customers to a hand-picked selection of exclusive wines from our large and distinctive portfolio.”

Previously available only to Virgin Wines customers and sold as part of multi-bottle cases, this marks the first time these wines will be offered as individual bottles.

Over the years, Virgin Wines has sought to leverage its customer-driven buying model to create partnerships with leading brands.

Most recently, this included the launch of a bespoke Vineyard Collection range, each made from a blend of the company’s own vines from across five regions.

The limited-edition Vineyard Collection features seven wines from across the world: Riebeek and Franschhoek in South Africa, Henners Vineyard in East Sussex, Roussillon in France and McLaren Vale in Australia.

“Virgin Wines has long-standing relationships with a considerable network of independent winemakers across the world. Our team work closely with them to create a unique range that is constantly evolving to meet the varying needs of different consumers. I’m confident the wines selected for our range at Ocado will resonate with both seasoned wine enthusiasts and those looking to discover something new,” Wright concluded.




