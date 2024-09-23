Virgin Wines unveils bespoke range after acquiring own vines

By Jo Gilbert

Online wine retailer Virgin Wines has launched a bespoke Vineyard Collection range, each made from a blend of the company’s own vines from across five regions.

The limited-edition collection features seven wines from across the world: Riebeek and Franschhoek in South Africa, Henners Vineyard in East Sussex, Roussillon in France and McLaren Vale in Australia.

The new collection is an extension of Virgin Wines’ buying model. Described as ‘its most ambitious venture yet’, the retailer has worked closely with winemakers to craft custom wines tailored to consumer preferences. The wines in the new range are slated to be high quality, produced in low volumes.

“One of Virgin Wines’ many USPs over the years is the direct involvement our wine buying team has in the winemaking process of our exclusive range,” Jay Wright, CEO of Virgin Wines, said.

“Now, we have decided to take this one step further and put our proverbial flag in the ground by securing a number of vineyard plots around the globe and creating our own wines from those select locations. This project showcases the winemaking expertise we possess alongside the passion and dedication that goes into every wine we create across our full portfolio. This is the first collection of wines we have made from this groundbreaking new project, and we plan to add many further exceptional wines over future vintages.”

Dave Roberts, senior buyer at Virgin Wines, added: “Vineyard Collection is a testament to the collaborative spirit between our team and some of the finest vineyards, who we know well and have worked with for over 20 years. These wines embody our shared passion, dedication, and innovative approach to winemaking, and we cannot thank them enough for allowing us to claim some of their top vines.”

Virgin Wines currently has a customer base of more than 170,000 members and works with over 40 winemaking partners and suppliers around the world.

The company drives the majority of its revenue though its fast-growing WineBank subscription scheme, as well as through its Wine Advisor team, Wine Plan channel and Pay As You Go service.

Collette O’Leary, winemaker and estate manager at Henners Vineyard, which features in the new range, commented: “Our partnership with Virgin Wines has blossomed into a remarkable journey of mutual respect and shared passion for exceptional wine.

“This collaboration is a celebration of our long-standing relationship and a testament to the extraordinary results that can be achieved when expertise and dedication come together.”



















