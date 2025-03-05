Subscriber login Close [x]
All change for Virgin Wines at 25-year milestone

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 March, 2025

Virgin Wines’ chief financial officer and company secretary Graeme Weir is retiring next month, due to be succeeded by Amanda Cherry, current head of group finance for the digital retailer.

According to Virgin Wines: “Graeme Weir has played a huge role in the growth of the business, alongside CEO Jay Wright, including leading a private equity-backed buyout in 2013 and the IPO in 2021. He formally leaves the board with effect from 4 April 2025.”

His successor has been a key member of the Virgin Wines team for 16 years, having cut her teeth at United Utilities and Interfloor Group, with a background in chartered accountancy.

Jay Wright, CEO at Virgin Wines, commented: “We would like to thank Graeme for his enormous contribution to the Group and wish him well in his retirement. He has played a vital role in the Group’s significant progress and growth over the last 22 years. It has been a privilege to work with him over that period and he will be missed by the whole Virgin Wines team.”

Weir added: “After 22 years as CFO of Virgin Wines, I feel now is the right time to step down and enjoy retirement. I am delighted to hand over the reins to Amanda, who knows the business well and will provide continuity but also a fresh impetus into Virgin Wines’ future growth plans. I remain fully committed to supporting the business and completing a smooth transition. It has been a pleasure to work with Jay and the wider team, and I am confident that Virgin Wines will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Wines is busy preparing for “an extra special year of celebrations”, as one of the UK's most successful retailers celebrates its silver anniversary.

According to its CEO, the firm will be releasing “a special collection of 12 commemorative wines” that will include a Champagne crafted purely from red grapes, in addition to a “top tier Argentinian Malbec”.

“As the year unfolds, wine lovers can look forward to more surprises, we are super-sizing our tasting events this year to make them bigger and better than ever before, spreading a little joy to the communities around us and focusing on making every moment an occasion worth celebrating for our people, too,” said Weir.

Virgin Wines will publish its interim results for the six months ending 27 December 2024 on 26 March.







