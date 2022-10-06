Virgin achieves carbon neutral

By Jo Gilbert

Online retailer Virgin Wines has reached a new milestone in its sustainability journey, by announced that they have officially been certified carbon neutral.

Believed to be a first among online wine retailers, the new status means that Virgin now holds the PAS 2060 standard, an internationally recognised accreditation designed to help companies achieve carbon neutrality, following a period of external verification during the recent summer months.

Jay Wright, CEO at Virgin Wines, said: “We’re very proud to announce that we’ve achieved the PAS 2060 standard, meaning we are now certified carbon neutral. While our focus is on creating great quality wines, we also want to have a positive impact on our planet and meet customers’ desires to shop with more sustainable businesses.”

Long-term, the online drinks retailer has also announced a goal of becoming net zero by 2045.

“Whilst being a carbon neutral business is a fantastic achievement, we understand that this is only the first step within our journey to reduce our carbon emissions, and we’re pleased to share our goal of becoming net zero by 2045,” Wright added.

Virgin Wines have recently applied to the Science Based Target initiative, an organisation focused on mobilising the private sector to take urgent climate change action. As part of their application, the online drinks retailer plans to cut their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by at least 42% by 2030.

Virgin Wines will be reporting on sustainability progress on annual basis going forward.





