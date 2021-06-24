Accolade acquires Lambrini

By Jo Gilbert

Accolade Wines has acquired Lambrini, the nation’s leading brand of Perry, Harpers can exclusively reveal.

Around for almost three decades, Lambrini has seen peaks and troughs in popularity, though it still maintains its status as the number one pear cider in the UK (NielsenIQ). The brand will join popular labels in Accolades’ stable such as Hardys and Echo Falls as part of an “ambitious sustainable growth strategy”, according to the company.

“Accolade Wines is delighted to welcome Lambrini into its portfolio,” CEO Robert Foye said.

“Lambrini has such a strong heritage and is loved by British consumers. We are excited about the role the brand will play in our broader strategic growth plans for the UK and Europe.”

The acquisition of Lambrini from current owner Halewood Artisanal Spirits is Accolade Wines’ third acquisition in the past year, following the purchase and assimilation of Katnook Estate and Rolf Binder Wines into Accolade’s Global Vintage Release programme.

Halewood CEO Stewart Hainsworth meanwhile, said the sale of Lambrini marked the final stage of a corporate strategy to focus on core artisanal spirits such as Whitley Neill Gin and JJ Whitley Vodka as.

Halewood UK MD John Bradbury added that Lambrini was in "capable hands" with Accolade Wines, which “has a track record of building global brands”.

The acquisition will go forwards under the leadership of European MD, Caroline Thompson-Hill, who took on the role at the beginning of last year.

Since then, she has taken the company’s European operations carbon neutral as well as spearheading the acquisition programme with a keen eye on market-defining trends.

“We believe this acquisition is a great thing for the industry and the consumer as we continue to invest in our partnerships, innovate the category, and deliver products that excite the consumer. We are also delighted to announce that the carbon-neutral status of Accolade Wines Europe will be extended across the Lambrini portfolio, further supporting our ambition to reduce emissions across the industry,” she said.

For the full profile piece on Caroline Thompson-Hill, where we will be looking at her sustainability focused acceleration plan for the business, see the July edition of Harpers, out next week.











