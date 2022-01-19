Subscriber login Close [x]
Ex-Accolade alumni Ade McKeon joins Blackfish Brands

By James Lawrence
Published:  19 January, 2022

Blackfish brands have welcome former Accolade Wines boss, Ade McKeon, into their governing board as non-executive director.

McKeon is a familiar and long-standing face in the trade. He joined Accolade Wines in 2017, when he was appointed to the post of UK general manager. Promotion to regional Europe MD followed in 2019. He then resigned from the post in 2020.

His significant corporate managerial experience includes working with large retail/wholesale and consumer brands, notably ASDA and Mumm Champagne, in addition to Courvoisier, Jim Beam, and most recently Hardys Wine.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Blackfish Brands and to be able to participate in building a great team. With the RTD category volume share expected to double in the next five years in key markets, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to be joining the team,” said McKeon.

Blackfish Brands founder, Paul Scarratt, added: “The board is excited to have Ade join the team. Ade’s credentials, expertise and knowledge are unquestioned in the drinks sector and it really signals our intent to surround the business with the highest level of talent possible. Ade is a true ‘heavy-hitter’, and we cannot wait to gain from his experience.”

According to Scarratt, Blackfish (owner of Soho Street Cocktails) is planning to introduce new brands into the pre-mixed and ready-to-drink market, including alcohol-free cocktails, hard seltzers and single-serve solutions.



