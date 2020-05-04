McKeon parts with Accolade

By Mathew Lyons

Accolade Wines has confirmed that Ade McKeon, the company’s regional MD for Europe, will be leaving the company.

McKeon joined Accolade as general manager in March 2017 and was promoted to his current position less than a year ago.

A replacement for McKeon has already been appointed, but cannot yet be named while they transition out of their current role, the company said in a statement.

The new appointment “will enable the company to take advantage of significant growth opportunities in its biggest market”, it said.

Robert Foye, Accolade’s chief operating officer thanked McKeon for "his commitment to the company and the results achieved over the past four years, including leading the successful integration of the UK and European operations in 2019”.

McKeon’s previous experience in the trade includes four years at Asda, where he moved from being category director for BWS to brand director, as well as three years as MD for Cobra Beers and several years as UK and Ireland managing director for Beam Global, now Beam Suntory.

Last month, Accolade Wines revealed it has collaborated with Garçon Wines, inventor of the 750ml flattened wine bottle, to introduce the environmentally friendly bottles across several of its brands, also investing in a new bottling line as part of the partnership.