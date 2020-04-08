Game-changing scale up for flat bottle packaging from Accolade-Garçon partnership

By Lisa Riley

Accolade Wines has collaborated with Garçon Wines, inventor of the 750ml flattened wine bottle, to introduce the environmentally friendly bottles across several of its brands, also investing in a new bottling line as part of the partnership.

As part of the collaboration, Accolade said it would later this year offer “several of its New World wine brands” in Garçon Wines’ eco-friendly flat wine bottle, including Hardys.

The collaboration also includes the installation of the first bespoke bottling line for flat wine bottles at Accolade Park - a major European wine warehouse and distribution facility.

The new bottling line at the state-of-the-art plant would allow Garçon Wines to “fill wines at scale” and build on its growth plans, while enabling Accolade to “further leverage the sustainability benefits, which is core to our operations and supply chain”, it said.

The collaboration marked a “significant milestone” for Garçon Wines, which recently opened an office in San Francisco to scale its US activities in collaboration with packaging giant Amcor.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Accolade Park previously erected its own wind turbine to provide renewably sourced energy on-site.

Further details on the collaboration are poised to be announced over the coming months.

Garçon Wines’ flat wine bottle, which were called “groundbreaking” by Jancis Robinson MW, are produced in the UK by plastic packaging manufacturers Berry M&H and are made entirely of recycled PET, pre-existing material not single-use plastic.

As part if its continued efforts to slash carbon emissions and costs, Garçon launched a 10- bottle case at the beginning of last year.

The multiple case holds 10 full-sized flat wine bottles in a compact case which would otherwise carry approximately just four regular, round, glass bottles of the same 75cl volume.