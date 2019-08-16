Major shift-around as Kingsland Drinks re-thinks senior leadership team

By Jo Gilbert

Manchester-based bottler Kingsland Drinks has announced high-level executive changes to devote greater focus on its “strategic development and business direction”.

The shift-around includes the appointment of Ed Baker to the role of managing director, replacing Andy Sagar in the role; and the exit of Neil Anderson, the firm’s long-standing marketing director, who has left the business to explore outside opportunities.

Having spent 14 years as managing director, Sagar will step into a new role of executive chairman, which will enable him to focus on the company’s “strategic growth agenda”, the company said.

Kingsland Drinks, which is major bottler of wines and spirits for the UK market and employs 450 people within its head office complex in Irlam, Greater Manchester, said the changes were part of a move to “develop the company’s ambition to be the destination drinks company of choice”.

“We’ve made huge strides in improving the capability and scale of the company in recent years with significant investment in our asset base and people, whilst utilising consumer insights as a driver of our decision-making process. It’s an exciting time to shift my focus and leave the role of managing director in experienced, capable hands,” Sagar said.

Of the future, Baker added: “There are significant growth opportunities across the category, with which Kingsland Drinks are well placed to support our partners. I’m looking forward to a transformational and successful year ahead.”

Baker’s previous role of finance director will be assumed by Paul Wibberley, who joined Kingsland from Halewood Wines & Spirits in October 2018.

Jon Eagle has stepped into the role of commercial director, taking on overall responsibility for sales and marketing.

The company thanked former marketing director Anderson for his contributions since joining in 2014 and wished him all the best for the future.





Top photo show Ed Baker





