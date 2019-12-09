Subscriber login Close [x]
Accolade appoints new European marketing director

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 December, 2019

Accolade Wines has appointed Caroline Thompson-Hill to the role of European marketing director.

Taking on her new role with immediate effect, Thompson-Hill joins from Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) where she held a number of different marketing roles, most recently in its Americas business.


Thompson-Hill is taking over from David White, who after two years at Accolade decided to go back into an international role and is now working in South Africa.

During Thompson-Hill's TWE tenure she had responsibility for brand marketing, shopper marketing and global digital strategy, focused on driving brand growth through transformational strategies and major brand and product innovations.

Thompson-Hill’s “passion and creativity, together with her in-depth commercial and strategic understanding”, would provide a strong new marketing direction for Accolade’s portfolio of products in the UK and European marketplace, said Ade McKeon, regional Managing director, Europe for Accolade Wines.

‘’Caroline brings to the business a wealth of global marketing experience which will inform our marketing into 2020 and beyond, and drive our portfolio of leading brands and fast-growing mainstream premium wines,” he said.

Thompson-Hill said: ‘’I am thrilled to have joined Accolade Wines and have the opportunity to work on such an outstanding portfolio of wines, including some of the UK’s leading brands.’’

In addition to her stint with TWE, Thompson-Hill’s 15 years experience in drinks include roles have spanned the UK, Europe and the US working on large scale global innovations with responsibility for mainstream and luxury brands.







