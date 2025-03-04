Gérard Basset Foundation launches Laurent-Perrier Champagne Scholarships

By Jo Gilbert

Champagne Laurent-Perrier has teamed up with the Gérard Basset Foundation to create the Laurent-Perrier Champagne Scholarships – an initiative developed to nurture future talent and support further inclusion within the UK wine trade.

Mentorship and accessibility are at the heart of the scheme. Focused on training the next generation of wine professionals, 10 individuals will be offered the chance to undertake the Wine Scholar Guild Champagne Masters course. This is the most up-to-date and comprehensive certification available for the wines of Champagne, taught by Peter Liem, Essi Avellan MW, Steve Charters MW and Charles Curtis MW.

The scholarship winners will also take part in two days of masterclasses in negotiation and sales at special sessions held in London which will help them develop essential skills for working in both the on- and off-trade. In addition, Laurent-Perrier will host a tutored tasting session with the winners to fully immerse them in the Champagne category and improve their tasting techniques.

“The Gérard Basset Foundation has one clear mission: to use the wine, spirits and hospitality industries as a vehicle for change, helping to foster, encourage, promote and assist a new generation of talent into the drinks and hospitality industries,” said Romané Basset, co-founding trustee and head of operations at the Gérard Basset Foundation. (Basset is pictured, right, alongside Danny Brennan of Laurent-Perrier UK).

“We are delighted to work closely with compatible partners like Laurent-Perrier who share many of our values and convictions.”

Adam Guy, MD for Laurent-Perrier UK, added: “We are honoured to partner with the Gérard Basset Foundation on the new Laurent-Perrier Champagne Scholarships to support further inclusion and accessibility in the wine industry. Like the Basset family, Laurent-Perrier's heritage is rooted in the wine industry and together we are proud to support future generations.”

The Laurent-Perrier Champagne Scholarships are open to UK-based applicants working in the wine and hospitality industries. All applicants are welcome. As one of the aims of these scholarships is to support and further inclusion and accessibility in the wine industry, candidates will be asked to explain in their own words what winning a scholarship would mean to them and enable them to achieve.

The judging panel will be composed of Nina Basset FIH, co-founding trustee and team leader of the Gérard Basset Foundation, Romané Basset, Christian Holthausen, head of communications for the Gérard Basset Foundation, and Preston Mohr, MD of the Wine Scholar Guild.

Applications will close on 25 April. For further information and to apply, click here.






















