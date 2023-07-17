Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Virgin recovers from end of year blip

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 July, 2023

Virgin Wines, one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers, has reported an end of year performance “in line with expectations”, following a “disappointing” downturn resulting from short term challenges at the end of 2022.

Total revenue at the major online e-tailer ended the year to 30 June 2023 at £59 million. At the same time, the company reports a strong balance sheet with net cash of £5.5m and no debt.

The company puts the performance largely down to its ability to successfully execute its strategic approach to customer acquisition – marking a return to fortunes after a disappointing six months to 31 December 2022.

CEO Jay Wright described those results as “one-off exceptional circumstances”, which were impacted by the postal strikes and bad weather in the lead-up to Christmas. According to Virgin, several couriers brought forward delivery cut-off dates and reduced trailer capacity. It is estimated that the impact of these factors on the company resulted in approximately £1.5m in lost revenue.

The business ended the financial year on a more positive note, with more than 90,000 new customers acquired and conversion/cancellation rates also trending positively during Q4.

“Despite the inflationary environment, we have delivered results in line with expectations,” Wright said.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in the underlying business model and opportunities for future growth into FY 2024 and beyond. We are well-positioned due to the uniquely sourced, high-quality nature of our wines, coupled with our market-leading expertise and strong foundations.”

The business’s flagship WineBank scheme also continues to be resilient.

While Wright acknowledged “challenging market conditions”, the focus is now on delivering on the core pillars that have enabled the group to generate “consistent growth and profitability”.

Most recently, this has included further progress in its commercial channel, with key strategic and commercial partnerships agreed during the past year, including WH Smith Travel.

As previously announced, the company also continues to develop a number of new initiatives focused on accelerating its strategic development, which it expects to complete during H1 2024. Further details will be announced at the Full Year Results in October.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Catena Zapata named ‘World’s Best Vineya...

Wine Society summer tasting: “We will sw...

Harpers' Top 25 Sommeliers 2023 announced

The Wine Society trials recycled plastic...

WSTA diversifies board with four new mem...

EU export figures: Germany struggles whi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95