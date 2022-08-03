Pacific Wines embraces bricks and mortar

By James Lawrence

Online retailer Pacific Wines has announced plans to open an inaugural shop at the end of August, making the leap from ecommerce to physical retail.

Situated in Islington High Street, the premises will exclusively offer wines from the US, including boutique labels from California and Oregon.

The business was set up by former maths teacher Rachel Gilbert and her father, Graham. They have been successfully trading online for nine months, after a post-graduation trip to California convinced Rachel Gilbert to move into US wine retail.

According to the owners, “Pacific Wines will boast a range of wines from California, with Napa and Sonoma well represented, including Napa Cellars and DeLoach Vineyards, as well as some lesser-known wineries such as Keep Wines and Field Recordings”.

There will also be a wide selection of labels from Oregon, giving wine drinkers a chance to discover some of the state's excellent Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

In addition to listing over 150 different wines, the California-inspired store will also offer an events space at the back which can hold up to 30 people.

“This is a very exciting time for us. We are the first UK retailer to focus exclusively on North American wines and I’m very excited to share my passion for wines from the area with others,” said co-founder Rachel Gilbert.

“Lockdown gave us the opportunity to set up Pacific Wines online and start to develop our range of wines, and living locally, I had my heart set on opening a store in Islington. When this store became available, I knew the time was right.”







