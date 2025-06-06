Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Court Of Master Sommeliers to celebrate 2,000 Asia certifications

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  06 June, 2025

The Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS) is to celebrate having awarded 2,000 certificates in China and Asia with a walkaround tasting and dinner at Shanghai’s Okura Garden Hotel in July.

The CMS was established by Bryan Julyan MS in 1977 and is now present in 18 countries and 26 cities. Its courses became available in China in 2006. CEO Ronan Sayburn MS said: “Starting just over 19 years ago years ago with our first courses in Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong), we have grown to provide training in India, Vietnam, Malaysia and across mainland China.

“Back then, the skills, knowledge, language – even the availability of many wines – was quite basic. But with the hardworking study ethic found in these countries, the skill-set has risen at an incredible rate and is easily on a par with the traditional European home of the sommelier. For the small part we have played in this rise, we are very proud. Many Asian students are now studying for the MS title itself and we anticipate a number of successful passes over the next few years.”

The 2,000 celebration walkaround tasting will feature Asia and China’s best wineries, and will be followed by a dinner with wines selected and presented by top sommeliers. Julyan will give the welcoming speech to guests who will include around 150 previous CMS students, together with names from the wine and hospitality industry in China.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

One third of UK hospitality businesses o...

IWSR acquired by WGSN

19 Crimes adds Tempranillo to range

WSTA announces 2025 Industry Summit line-up

Wine GB launches Sustainable Packaging T...

UK launch of new Georgian wine collection

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95