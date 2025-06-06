Court Of Master Sommeliers to celebrate 2,000 Asia certifications

By Jaq Bayles

The Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS) is to celebrate having awarded 2,000 certificates in China and Asia with a walkaround tasting and dinner at Shanghai’s Okura Garden Hotel in July.

The CMS was established by Bryan Julyan MS in 1977 and is now present in 18 countries and 26 cities. Its courses became available in China in 2006. CEO Ronan Sayburn MS said: “Starting just over 19 years ago years ago with our first courses in Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong), we have grown to provide training in India, Vietnam, Malaysia and across mainland China.

“Back then, the skills, knowledge, language – even the availability of many wines – was quite basic. But with the hardworking study ethic found in these countries, the skill-set has risen at an incredible rate and is easily on a par with the traditional European home of the sommelier. For the small part we have played in this rise, we are very proud. Many Asian students are now studying for the MS title itself and we anticipate a number of successful passes over the next few years.”

The 2,000 celebration walkaround tasting will feature Asia and China’s best wineries, and will be followed by a dinner with wines selected and presented by top sommeliers. Julyan will give the welcoming speech to guests who will include around 150 previous CMS students, together with names from the wine and hospitality industry in China.







