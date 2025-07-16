Subscriber login Close [x]
Davy’s announces new automated technical sheet system

By Hamish Graham
Published:  16 July, 2025

Davy’s Wine Merchants has announced a new system allowing for the automated production of technical sheets for wines across its entire trade portfolio.

The new project was developed in collaboration with Channel Studios and sees the implementation of the Perfion product information management system.

Previously, updating technical sheets for their trade customers was a much more manual and time-consuming process, with this now being fully automated. Davy’s central database within Perfion holds detailed wine information including tasting notes, varietals, allergens, sustainability credentials and more. This then feeds into the company’s new publishing workflow system, allowing for the quick production of up-to-date technical sheets.

MD and group buyer at Davy’s Wine Merchants, Andrew Chudley, is buoyed by the prospect of a more efficient technical sheets system for its trade customers.

He commented: “We know how important technical information is for our customers – especially when making decisions on wine listings or speaking with their own customers.

“By integrating Perfion with our internal systems, we can now generate on-brand and reliable wine tech sheets in seconds – ready to send the moment they’re needed.”

Luma Monteiro, senior marketing manager at Davy’s Wine Merchants, added: “Over the past year, our trade marketing team has reviewed and updated data for more than 2,000 wines – ensuring every technical sheet is not only accurate, but useful, professional, and aligned with our brand.

“We’re proud to now deliver this information instantly and with total consistency.”

Channel Studios has also collaborated with Davy’s to produce automated wine lists and menus across the latter’s 17 London venues.




