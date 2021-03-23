Subscriber login Close [x]
Local authorities urged to support ‘forgotten businesses’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 March, 2021

New guidance on the Additional Restrictions Grant has been announced by the government as the UK gears up to exit lockdown.

The new guidance includes instructions for local authorities to encourage them to ensure businesses impacted by the pandemic, but which are not eligible for the Restart Grant Scheme, are supported. 

Those includes contract caterers, that tend to operate out of the properties of others, events businesses and suppliers to the sector.

Welcoming the new guidance, UK Hospitality (UKH) CEO Kate Nicholls referred to it as "another pragmatic move” by the government. 

“It is reassuring to see that Westminster understands that the impact of the Covid crisis on hospitality goes deeper than closed venues on high streets. The pain is being felt throughout the totality of the sector,” she said.

Moreover, Nicholls reiterated how less visually prominent businesses, like suppliers, catering businesses and event spaces, have been hit just as hard. 

“The support has to make its way through to these businesses as well. Too many of our members have reported that they have struggled to access grant support and are at risk of being left behind. This must end,” she said.

With UKH having urged the government to acknowledge this, and highlight this point to local authorities, it was “good to see our voices being heard”, she added. 

“Local authorities must now take this guidance to heart. They must act to ensure valuable businesses in their areas receive the support they desperately need.”

The new guidance can be found here.

 

 

