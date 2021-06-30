Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten expands Italian portfolio

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 June, 2021

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its Italian portfolio, introducing 16 wines from five different producers in Northern and Central Italy. 

The newcomers comprise organic family-owned producer, Brezza, situated in Piedmont, with vineyard sites in and around Barolo; award-winning Verdicchio experts, Agricola Tenuta Colpaola; family-owned Carminucci, making wines from organically-farmed gapes; and champions of Frascati wine, Castel de Paolis.

The raft of new Italian listings had been fuelled by the UK consumer’s post-pandemic appetite to return to the hospitality sector – an industry that has long been associated with Italian wines on restaurant lists and one that saw a 61% (CGA year to 26 December 2020) decrease in volumes of Italian wines in the last year due to the forced closure of the on-trade, according to Hallgarten.

“Italian wines are always at the heart of restaurant wine lists and independent wine merchants’ shelves across the country, and with last year’s slump in bottles reaching our shores, we are sure there is going to be a huge demand for Italian wines this year,” said Steve Daniel, Hallgarten's head of buying,

“These go-to styles of wine are relied on by the trade and consumer alike, and we are thrilled to have expanded our Italian portfolio even further. 

“We have introduced these four new producers to our range as they each offer something interesting and intriguing from their region, and embody our ethos of sustainable viticulture and passion for the vineyards they come from.” 

In addition to the new producers from Italy, Hallgarten has also added its first Prosecco Rosé Brut from longstanding partners, Sacchetto. The Prosecco Rosé is a blend of 88% Glera and 12% Pinot Nero. 

The latest additions to Hallgarten’s portfolio follows the the addition of new Greek wines from Ios and Kefalonia earlier this month. 


 

 

