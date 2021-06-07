Hallgarten expands Greek portfolio

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its Greek portfolio with new additions from Ios and Kefalonia.

The wines from the two islands represent Hallgarten’s first venture into Kefalonia and Ios, which are situated on the country’s west coast and in the Cyclades respectively, having previously only sourced wines from Santorini, Crete and the mainland.

Expanding into the regions demonstrated the demand from the consumer for wines from the Mediterranean, in areas off the beaten track, said Hallgarten.

“My passion for Greece and its wines is well-known, so it is always fantastic for me to be able to bring more wines to the UK from this amazing, exciting winemaking country,” said Steve Daniel, head of buying, Hallgarten.

“Both wineries we have introduced totally embody the Greek winemaking philosophy and showcase what I love about Greek wines: their focus on the land, the focus on the local varieties, and minimal intervention in the winery,” he said.

The new additions would help to reinforce Hallgarten’s position as “one of the leading importers in the UK”, he added.

“Over recent years we have witnessed, and helped to create, an ever-increasing demand for Greek wines in both the on- and off-trade, and as this demand continues to grow I am sure we will see more and more exciting things coming out of Greece and its island regions.”

In addition to the wines from Domaine Foivos and Ios Winery, Hallgarten has also introduced three wines from longstanding partner, Gaia Wines; two from the producer’s winery in Nemea and one, an Orange wine, from its winery on Santorini.

Recent consumer trends identified by CGA (Emerging Worlds Report 2021) showed 54% of wine consumers find the idea of wines from emerging countries appealing. For Greece, that figure sits at 43%, making the country one of the most in demand emerging regions.

Last month, Hallgarten expanded its French portfolio with 29 new wines from 12 producers – eight of which are new to Hallgarten – from across eight wine-producing regions.