Hallgarten adds eight French producers

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded its French portfolio with 29 new wines from 12 producers – eight of which are new to Hallgarten – from across eight wine-producing regions.

The specialist wine importer said the new additions had been brought into the portfolio to showcase “the best of the country’s iconic sub-regions”, highlighting Cevennes, Savoy and Buzet.

“Last year we set out to find some of the best quality producers from across France that not only epitomise the region where they are making wine, but also encapsulate the essence of their sub-region,” said Beverly Tabbron MW, Hallgarten’s French wine buyer.

“Whilst it has not been easy scouring the country in 2020, we believe we have found a group of producers, all with a focus on sustainability, that are making wines perfectly suited to Brits’ palates, and will fit comfortably onto wine lists and in wine retail across Britain.”

In addition to the eight new producers, Hallgarten is also introducing a selection of wines from some of its existing French partners, including Gérard Bertrand’s 'Orange Gold', the biodynamic pioneer’s first orange wine, made from a blend of seven different varieties; a sulphite-free Grenache from Château De Campuget’s ‘1753’ range; an Aligoté from Côte Chalonnaise’s Gouffier.

The eight new producers joining Hallgarten’s French portfolio comprises Bergerie du Capucin, Pic Saint Loup; Domaine de Gournier, Cevennes; Domaine la Provenquière, Capestang, Languedoc-Roussillon; Olivier Coste, Faugeres, Languedoc-Roussillon; Domaine Serge Laloue, Sancerre; Domaine Vendange, Savoy; Domaine de Joÿ, Côtes de Gascogne and Les Vignerons de Buzet, Buzet.

Last week, Hallgarten revealed it had become the sole distributor for Simpsons Wine Estate’s range in the on-trade – a move which the distributor said would help them capitalise on “sky-rocketing” consumer interest of English wines.