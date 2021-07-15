Subscriber login Close [x]
CIVB unveils Hot 50

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 July, 2021

The CIVB (Bordeaux Wine Council) has revealed the 50 Wines chosen to make up its Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection for 2021. 

Featuring dry whites, fruit-forward reds, fruity rosés, as well as sparkling Crémants and sweet wines, all priced between £6 - £25, the Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection aims to highlight the “exceptional quality, diversity and value” of modern Bordeaux to demonstrate how much Bordeaux has to offer, with wines for all tastes and budgets.

The Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection, which can be viewed here, was curated earlier this year by a panel of experts including wine buyers, sommeliers, educators and journalists, led by Richard Bampfield MW. 

Together, they blind tasted over 240 wines divided into four ‘consumer-friendly categories’, in their bid to find the top 50 Bordeaux wines available in the UK that excited them most. These categories included: Ethical Wines; Fresh & Crisp; Smooth & Fruity; Rich & Complex. 

"I’m really enthused by the overall quality,” said Bampfield. “Bordeaux, Bordeaux Supérieur and wines from other entry level appellations are showing exceptionally well and, at this price point, are a match to wines from anywhere else in the world.” 

White, rosé and sparkling had been particularly exciting categories for the last few years and styles consumers may not typically associate with Bordeaux, he added.

“The Hot 50 Selection 2021 reflects how Bordeaux wines are excelling in these categories. If you typically associate this region with only fine reds, it’s time for you to rediscover Bordeaux.”       

The wines, which are available from retailers nationwide, will be used throughout the year for Bordeaux Wines UK in all their marketing, trade and training activities to promote the diversity, affordability and versatility of Bordeaux Wines.



